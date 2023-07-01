'Reduce speed'. 'Road Damage'. 'Next 53km'.
With three flashes on what should be a temporary electronic sign but is one that has now seemingly taken up permanent residency, it looks like someone has given up.
The sign is effectively saying: 'Don't go this way'. 'We're not sure how to fix this'. 'We give up'.
This signage is, of course, at the either end of Cargo Road, a notorious stretch of road (if it can be called as such) in the Cabonne Shire.
It has long been one of the worst roads in the region. You could argue as of late last year, following the monumental rain we've endured in 2020, 2021 and then 2022, Cargo Road could well be one of the worst stretches of road in Australia.
So who's fault is that? And who should be responsible to fix it?
The Central Western Daily has been reporting on this issue for a long time, but the road's recent troubles have been dubbed a "nightmare" by Cathy Brand.
Another resident, Rodney Wilson said the drawn out nature of the road's demise has become "long in the tooth".
The road has often, in a number of stories published by the CWD, been dubbed a death trap.
The road needs urgent attention. But completely resurfacing a 50-odd kilometre stretch of road is surely beyond a council's capabilities?
Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty is on the record stating he has been in contact with the state government multiple times in order to address the issue of Cargo Road.
When the CWD asked new Labor Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison about plans to fix the issue, she highlighted the Fixing Local Roads Program as an effective means of helping local councils facilitate projects to repair, maintain and seal priority roads.
"However, the Fixing Local Roads Program is only available to roads classified as Local Roads and Cargo Road is classified as a Regional Road," Ms Aitchison then quickly pointed out.
So maybe the Cargo Road needs reclassification? Because right now that regional road is absolutely falling apart, and its repair should be a priority of this Chris Minns government, which on Monday will mark 100 days since its state election win.
Maybe its time Mr Minns, and Ms Aitchison for that matter, hoped in the car and took a trip down to Ms Brand's Cargo Store business and got a real feel for the plight this community is facing in 2023.
Because telling drivers to 'reduce speed', and that there's 'road damage' ahead for the 'next 53km' is certainly not good enough.
Nick McGrath
