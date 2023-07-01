A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a truck on the Blue Mountains on Saturday morning, slamming the Great Western Highway shut for all of the morning.
The truck hit the pedestrian at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and Evans Lookout Road shortly after 2.30am on Saturday morning at Blackheath.
NSW Police believe the pedestrian died instantly as a result of the collision.
The truck driver - a 68-year-old man - was taken to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory testing.
The investigation into the incident meant the highway - the Central West's main road across the Blue Mountains and into Sydney, on the first day of school holidays - was closed for hours.
At the time, eastbound traffic was being diverted along the Darling Causeway to Bells Line of Road from Mount Victoria and westbound traffic was being sent to Richmond before it gets to the Blue Mountains and then on to the Bells Line.
The Transport Management Centre indicated the Great Western Highway reopened in both directions at Blackheath at around 12.30pm.
