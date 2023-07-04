Central Western Daily
Mitchell Highway McDonald's restaurant unlikely to open until August

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Another McDonald's restaurant along the Mitchell Highway is all but complete, but its opening date has been delayed until mid-August.

