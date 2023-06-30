A new 24-hour, seven-days-a-week drive-through café and fuel station is planned in the heart of Orange.
The CBD site is set to include takeaway coffee and food, three bowsers, a convenience store, parking, and electric vehicle charging.
Plans for construction at the abandoned fuel station at 74 Summer Street - on the corner of Hill Street - have been lodged with Orange City Council.
Renders show Ampol, Balmain Coffee Company, and Supply Convenience branding. Signage says "24/7". Summer Street Holdings owns the land.
The existing building will be demolished prior to works commencing.
Construction costs are estimated at about $2.9 million. It will take about four months with 20 workers employed.
An application to install two 90,000 litre fuel tanks underground has been filed.
The draft design plans will remain on public display until July 15, 2023 for public comment.
