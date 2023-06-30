A car crashed into traffic lights in Orange overnight, before its driver fled the scene.
The collision occurred about 10pm, Thursday at the intersection of Bathurst Road and Edward Street.
Police were called to the scene and found the white 2015 Audi A1 hatchback abandoned.
The alleged 29-year-old female driver was identified after a short investigation. She was taken to Orange hospital for mandatory testing.
Photos show the light pole levelled, with the green bulb still functional. The car was extensively damaged.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily: "Inquiries are ongoing."
