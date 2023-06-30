Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Car crash into traffic lights in Orange, driver allegedly abandons Audi A1

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car crash in Orange, Audi A1 hits traffic lights at at Bathurst Road and Edward Street intersection. Picture by TNV
Car crash in Orange, Audi A1 hits traffic lights at at Bathurst Road and Edward Street intersection. Picture by TNV

A car crashed into traffic lights in Orange overnight, before its driver fled the scene.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.