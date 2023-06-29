Bailed was refused for the 25-year-old man allegedly behind Orange's wild string of car thefts on Thursday, June 29. Police say the man has never held a driver's licence.
The man is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Friday, June 30, and has been charged with a string of alleged offences.
Police say the alleged carjacker used an offensive weapon amid Thursday's hours-long pursuit, along with allegedly stealing several items from a vehicle.
The man has been charged with 10 alleged offences, facing court on Friday for:
The man at the centre of a string of car thefts and pursuits across Orange allegedly rammed into another vehicle after a heated exchange with another motorist during the early hours of Thursday morning.
New details have emerged following the binge of alleged car crimes across the Central West Police District on June 29.
Police in Orange have arrested a 25-year-old man following the large police response.
Between 2.30am and 5.30am on Thursday, police say an unknown person forced entry into a home in Cargo and allegedly stole a Holden Captiva.
At about 5.50am, the car was abandoned at a carpark in Summer Street where a black Jeep was then stolen. Police were notified and sighted the Jeep on South Terrace Street shortly after, and attempted to stop it.
When the Jeep failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated and then terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
About 8.10am, police received reports a Mazda CX9 was stolen from a home on Dalton Street. Responding police located the stolen Jeep abandoned nearby on Dalton Street.
Patrolling police sighted the Mazda CX9 on Lone Pine Avenue just before 9am and attempted to stop the car.
It appears there's been a couple of break and enters into some retail premises.- Chifley District's acting inspector, Peter Foran earlier on Thursday, June 29.
Another pursuit was initiated was, once again, terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
New information from police says the man, while on Robinson Court, allegedly stopped near a parked and unattended vehicle at around 10am.
It's alleged he stole a number of items from the car before fleeing the scene in the CX9.
After being sighted on Icely Road shortly after, a second pursuit of the CX9 was initiated and terminated about 10.45am.
About 11.10am, the man stopped on Lords Place and entered a Kluger, where he was dragged out of the car by the owner.
Police say the owner of the Kluger was assisted by two friends to remove the alleged carjacker from the vehicle.
The man jumped back in the CX9 and allegedly rammed the Kluger before fleeing. A short time later the CX9 was located by police; dumped on Kurim Avenue.
While patrolling the nearby area, police stopped a ute on Kurim Avenue just after 11am and arrested the 25-year-old male passenger.
Dramatic scenes included a number of police officers, who allege the arrest included a "brief struggle", where multiple highway patrol cars and unmarked police vehicles were on-site.
The man was taken to Orange Police Station where he is "assisting police with inquiries".
An investigation into the incidents has commenced and subsequent inquiries have revealed a Mazda CX5 was also reported stolen from a home on Sophie Drive, later dumped on Torulosa Way at about 9.15am.
Earlier on Thursday, Chifley Police District's acting inspector confirmed with the Central Western Daily that two Blayney incidents had also occurred.
Media inquiries to police came after reports that two stores had been broken into on Adelaide Lane, and Adelaide Street.
"It appears there's been a couple of break and enters into some retail premises," Peter Foran said.
"And at this stage, it looks like they could be linked or associated to some of the issues in Orange this morning with stolen cars ending up back there."
It remains unclear whether the alleged Blayney incidents are linked to the further vehicle thefts to follow in Orange.
The vehicles involved in Orange were recovered by police and seized to undergo forensic examination, and initial inquiries suggest the incidents are linked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
