Police

Bail denied for man allegedly behind Orange's June 29 carjackings

Emily Gobourg
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:53am, first published 7:45am
Bailed was refused for the 25-year-old man allegedly behind Orange's wild string of car thefts on Thursday, June 29. Police say the man has never held a driver's licence.

