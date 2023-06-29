Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch
Police

Orange police arrest 25-year-old man allegedly linked to June 29 crime anarchy

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man at the centre of a string of car thefts and pursuits across Orange allegedly rammed into another vehicle after a heated exchange with another motorist during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.