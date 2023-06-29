Rebuilding Eugowra's Nyrang Creek Bridge and extending Molong's Rail Bridge are two parts in an extensive plan to rehabilitate a flood-recovering Cabonne.
Short, medium, and long-term goals are listed in a long-awaited Cabonne Recovery Plan, placed on public display on June 28.
Key projects are outlined for shire-wide (and town-specific) items in need of recovery, pinning critical infrastructure changes, cost expenditures, and key partners needed to knock each job over.
"I am confident that we have been able to build a plan that reflects the community priorities of the five flood-affected townships," Cabonne mayor, Kevin Beatty said.
"We know there will be many challenges as we recover from the events of November 2022, however the Cabonne Recovery Plan is our opportunity to leave a positive legacy for the future.
"Together, we will build back a better Cabonne."
Mr Beatty also acknowledged community members who put aside their time to participate in the plan's development, which he said occurred through conversations, submissions, workshops and surveys.
Though, of the 2500 surveys sent to residents across the shire, council received just 244 completed documents.
It carries a rate of (merely) 9.8 per cent in resident responses.
Nonetheless, public flood alerts are part of the improvements, which was allocated $10.1 million in the 2023 to 2024 federal budget.
This will establish an emergency SMS system across Cabonne with a "short to medium" completion timeframe from the flood date.
This means results could come as soon as November 22, 2024, or take up to three years (late 2025) to be seen.
In the town hit the hardest, some upgrades in Eugowra include rebuilding Nyrang Creek Bridge to Canowindra, along with replacing Apex, Mandagery, and Eugowra creek bridges.
Plans for Molong include extending its rail bridge to increase waterflow capacity, and to "investigate options" surrounding a storm surge facility amid other new water outlets.
According to the plan, estimated costs to replace Molong's water and wastewater infrastructure carries a $31 million dollar price tag.
Replacement of Cudal's Swinging Bridge are also noted, including siren installation as part of improving early warning systems across all shire towns.
From data that included the Cabonne LGA, the Bureau of Meteorology projects an average decrease in cool season rainfall, likely leading to further drought periods.
On the flipside of those varying climate predictions, a rise in heavy rainfall events are also forecasted for short durations.
This data could mean very high-risk flood and storm events in the shire's future, with a more frequent pace and a rise in significant aftermath.
The full Cabonne Recovery Plan can be accessed via the Cabonne Council website.
