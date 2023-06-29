John Barlow can still remember the "good old days" when the NSW Government's fleet department was lined with Holden and Ford emblems.
Forty years later and a lot has changed, but one thing that's remained the same is Mr Barlow making the roads a safer place to drive.
Born and raised in Condobolin, the 58-year-old undertook a public service entrance exam after leaving high school.
"Dad said that if you get a government job, you've got a job for life," Mr Barlow said.
"He was right."
He moved to Sydney where he would work for 30 years, all of which came in the fleet department.
But after decades of travelling on trains to work, the Central West man made the move to Orange where he has worked for the past ten years. Most recently he has been the senior manager for fleet operations at the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
"The opportunity to get a fleet job out here was like a lifesaver," he said.
Technological advancements have always been what tickled his fancy and he was fortunate enough to help lead many a project in this capacity along the way.
"We've seen great steps forward with our drivers. We're leading the way with electric vehicles in government, especially in a regional setting," he said.
"To see that technology advance over the years has been amazing."
He pointed to the addition of GPS tracking systems, called telematics, into fleet vehicles as one of the things he was most proud about.
"In a regional setting, the majority of our trips are done by lone drivers and a lot of times we didn't know where the vehicles were. This has improved our driver safety," Mr Barlow added.
Now, after 40 years working for the government, he has decided to retire.
June 30 will mark his last official day at the office - although he's got plenty of long service leave to get through before he's officially off the books.
A multi-time award winner for his job with the fleet team, Mr Barlow was working as hard as ever right up until his final days.
"We had an accident Thursday morning that we had to deal with. That's something that comes with the territory," he said.
Noting it had felt "very surreal" during his last week of work, Mr Barlow said the retired life was one he was keen to get used to.
"I've been a very structured person for 40 years. I knew what time I had to get up and what time the first meeting of the day was," he said.
"It will give me time to stop and relax. We've got a beautiful granddaughter here in Orange that we'll be able to spend more time with now as well."
So what will he miss most about his job? The people, of course.
"The job has been great, but it's been more around the people I've met and the team that I've worked with," he added.
"They're the ones who make it easy and enjoyable. That's what's floated my boat."
