A top-of-the-table clash would usually command top billing in the Blowes Beat but there is a fixture that could have greater ramifications on the finals picture.
The unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs travel to Endeavour Oval to face second-placed Emus and while plenty of eyes will be drawn to that match-up the third v fourth game just down the road is equally intriguing.
Orange City host Dubbo Kangaroos at Pride Park to kick off the third round of fixtures before finals.
City can probably already give this season a stamp of approval given they went winless throughout 2022.
They sit in fourth place on 21 points with the Roos further ahead on 30.
But for a side who broke an eight-year drought against their rivals earlier this year, will they settle for making up the numbers come finals or set their eyes on a grander prize?
Recent history is against the Lions. Dubbo has won both fixtures this year and given the current standings it's an important chance for the hosts to make a statement.
With just four games remaining after this weekend there's a good chance we'll see City and Roos tangle again in the knockout stages.
It's been a funny season for Emus with injuries and some inconsistency plaguing last year's runners-up.
They have clicked into gear over the past two weeks however courtesy of a 72-5 thumping of Forbes Platypi and a statement 29-13 derby win, results that shot them back up to second and leapfrogging Dubbo.
But it's Bathurst's scalp they crave the most after last years agonising two-point loss in the decider.
The Bulldogs headed to Endeavour Oval in Round 1 and repeated the dose, coming from behind the triumph 25-20.
These two proud clubs will almost certainly meet in the finals and for the undefeated Bulldogs it's a case of trying to stay fit until then with key prop Joel Harper ruled out for the season after suffering a dislocated hip.
From top of the table to the cellar dwellers, Cowra Eagles make the trip to Forbes in a clash that could still help shape the finals picture.
Sitting on 18 points, the Eagles have shown plenty of grit in recent weeks and refuse to drop out of the finals race.
They were even praised by Bathurst coach Dean Oxley after last week's 34-5 loss to the defending premiers.
Preceding that result was an upset 26-18 over Dubbo and could be considered unlucky in their two narrow losses to the Orange clubs.
The Platypi meanwhile have endured a tough campaign with just a solitary win to their name. Finals may be out of the question but they showed some fight last week against Roos, going down 36-22.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.