Robert Knight, 33, jailed for violent hospital assault

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 8:10pm
A MAN will spend the next two years behind bars after he bashed a woman while waiting for his methadone dose at a hospital.

