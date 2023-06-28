To thrive is to grow, prosper or flourish.
Thriving enables self-development, personal growth and resilience. To thrive is to be in a better place, as a person, better than surviving.
And in a caring group or community the help and consideration from others sees people doing better. That is being more than a survivor but a thriver.
For example, July 1, in our times, has marked the beginning of 'Dry July.' This event is a challenge to go alcohol-free during July and join a community making a positive impact on cancer care.
It will help people thrive. Funds raised help provide comfort, care, and wellbeing for those affected by cancer.
As one person sees it, on one end of the spectrum of alcohol consumption, 'Drink yourself healthy, not hungover!' We do thrive by what we drink and eat.
And in leaving off alcohol for July, whether one is used to a few drinks or many, is going to help local and national cancer support organisations.
Right across Australia they deliver practical, tangible support services to those in need.
Ask family, friends, and workmates to join you, or donate to you, in participating.
Thriving as a person makes for happiness and contentment. We need 'watering' to sprout. I have been keeping up the water to our ornamental plants indoor and outside using rainwater. Until winter arrived, they were thriving and even now are still holding up well.
Thriving happens the same for people. Caring, committed and loving relationships help people sprout. It is true in any family, goodness creates a wonderful environment.
So, where we find neglect or abuse in the family, members are in survival mode. It is isolating. "Humans need community, for our emotional health. We need connection, a sense of belonging. We are not built to thrive in isolation." (Ann Napolitano) And this community we create ought to be a safe place.
In the Maker's design we were made to thrive in the created world, in good relationship with God and each other. These sort of relations 'water' our lives.
The writers of the Good Book know this from experience. One man in the Good Book askes, 'Can reeds thrive without water?' They wither without it. So do people without relationships, friends. This is how the Good Book describes our humanity, even more fragile when we forget God and how he would have us live.
Knowing God does make life joyful, finding a place in a divine community, dearly loved. So, the challenge within the community is to be clothed with compassion, kindness humility gentleness and patience, to put on love, letting the peace of Christ rule in our hearts, to be thankful.
