Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Watch
Photos

Orange Weddings: Emilie Lowe marries Joel McKenzie at Borrodell Vineyard

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aussie Rules fans Emilie Lowe and Joel McKenzie put aside their love of different teams and found love with each other.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.