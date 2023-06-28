Aussie Rules fans Emilie Lowe and Joel McKenzie put aside their love of different teams and found love with each other.
The pair made their union official on March, 3 at Borrodell Vineyard in Orange in front of family and friends.
The day was expertly captured by Laura Cole photography.
Celebrant Kate Noller said the pair meet at the pub when going to watch the same AFL game.
"...Only to find out they support opposing teams," Ms Noller said.
"Despite their sporting difference Emilie and Joel fell madly in love and now the rest is history. They perfectly balance each other and have built a beautiful family together."
The bride's make up was done by Haley Jean Makeup Artist, video was taken by The Studio Creative, florals by Blayney Botanicals and event hire by @bespokecountryweddings.
