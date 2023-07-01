Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

Plain-speaking Gee changes rules of game

July 2 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calare MP Andrew Gee (right) and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud (left)
Calare MP Andrew Gee (right) and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud (left)

MP Andrew Gee must have gained many an admirer for his principled transition from major party member to independent, but he would also be racking up some enemies.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.