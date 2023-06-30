I would like to thank the councillors for providing the opportunity for me to speak about the Wirraburra Walk lighting proposal at the last Council meeting. As I said to the schoolchildren present it was a demonstration of democracy in action.
I understand the difficulty councillors have in making decisions for the benefit of our community - residents and visitors - and the delicate balance between safety and aesthetics - unfortunately, the latter is usually sacrificed to the former.
While the meeting passed the decision to install lighting, I wonder, with respect, whether council has taken into account the following:
Safety.
The decision to install lighting seemed to be weighted towards the safety of runners/joggers/walkers who want to use the walkway at night. The council appears to have dismissed the safety of those residents who live permanently beside the walkway.
Has the council taken into account what will happen if anti-social activities increase along the walkway once lighting is installed? Break-and-enters, vandalism, jumping over the fence of Duntryleague and doing damage, accosting those on the walkway at night, physical attacks?
Criminal activity along the walkway has been virtually non-existent for years - the area is protected at night by the darkness. Even people who say they use the walkway at night have been, to date, safe. What will council do if anti-social and criminal activities increases after the lights are installed? What will council response be if anti-social activities includes violence? Will councillors accept personal liability and responsibility?
Costs.
Councillors at the meeting seemed to be reassured that the costs for installing the 70-75 bollard lights would be completely covered by the $200 000 grant. I note that an earlier agenda item at the meeting addressed the issue of rising costs that council faces. I think ratepayers would like certainty that the total costs of buying the bollards, buying the poles and solar banks and the installation of them (manpower, machinery and labour) would definitely NOT exceed the $200,000.
Has council requested a full and complete breakdown of costs? Can the public access this breakdown? Who will take responsibility if the costs of the project exceed the $200 000. I think ratepayers would be enraged if there were cost overruns (as there invariably are with public projects) that resulted in increased rates.
Damage to existing landscape.
Can the council reassure the people of Orange, and the people who use the walkway (including visitors as well as locals) that there will be no damage or destruction to the existing trees along Wirraburra Walk in the installation process.
I believe the proposal envisions bollard lights spaced approximately 10 metres apart - 75 in total. The existing trees are spaced approximately 3 metres apart. So, a bollard light would be placed between every two trees? That will require a lot of digging, concreting in the bollards and digging of trenches for the laying of cables (by machine - not by hand) disturbing and cutting roots (not good for plant well-being), the potential for scouring trunks or knocking over trees, and damaging the canopy.
The councillors seemed also to be reassured by council administration that the solar panels which would power these lights would be quite small. I find this hard to believe. Seventy-five bollard lights would require a considerable number of solar panels. And where would these panels be situated? On the top of large poles I presume and along the walkway? Taking up more of the open space?
I would appreciate if the council could investigate this lighting proposal in more depth. What would the community response be if this existing pristine landscape was defaced by large solar/power poles with dead and dying trees along its length?
As I said earlier in this letter, the balance between safety/practicality and aesthetics/beauty.
Finally, when I addressed the council meeting I made note of the awful mess that is the Lords Place makeover. The concept drawing portrays a welcoming, user-friendly space with elegant large trees providing shade and softening the streetscape and encouraging and supporting businesses. Yet to achieve the final result, existing healthy trees were removed and replaced by hard concrete surfaces, ugly planters with stubby plants, metal barriers which I am certain will be prone to vandalism, pedestrian crossings which don't align - forcing people to walk along the street, inappropriately placed seating that will not be used, and a childish and garish paint-job on the footpaths. Who proposed this makeover? Who oversaw it and authorised changes to the original concept? What is the impact of this makeover having on businesses? Are businesses losing money? Are they moving out of this area? Have these costs been factored in? Did this project exceed its budget?
What does council envision the Wirraburra Walkway will look like when completed? And what will be the final result actually be?
I am attaching photos of: the beautiful pristine landscape and vista along Wirraburra Walk. Council has not produced a 'concept' with which to compare.
The concept drawing and current photos of the Lords Place streetscape (to show the comparison between concept and reality).
I would appreciate councillors providing answers to the issues raised.
