Finally, when I addressed the council meeting I made note of the awful mess that is the Lords Place makeover. The concept drawing portrays a welcoming, user-friendly space with elegant large trees providing shade and softening the streetscape and encouraging and supporting businesses. Yet to achieve the final result, existing healthy trees were removed and replaced by hard concrete surfaces, ugly planters with stubby plants, metal barriers which I am certain will be prone to vandalism, pedestrian crossings which don't align - forcing people to walk along the street, inappropriately placed seating that will not be used, and a childish and garish paint-job on the footpaths. Who proposed this makeover? Who oversaw it and authorised changes to the original concept? What is the impact of this makeover having on businesses? Are businesses losing money? Are they moving out of this area? Have these costs been factored in? Did this project exceed its budget?