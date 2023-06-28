For as long as the two sports have existed, there has always been a hint of animosity between the rugby league and rugby union communities.
But over at Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School, it was the ability to bring both codes together which saw them dominate on the footy field.
The school's rugby 10s team, which is made up roughly of a 50-50 between players from both union and league, recently took home the Catholic Diocese Western Region championship.
The group were coached by Mark Sheridan and Scott Hudson, with the latter overjoyed for his students.
"They put a lot of effort in and turned up early in the morning as well as gave up their lunch breaks twice a week, which is a big effort by them," Hudson said.
"Thankfully they're starting to see their efforts pay off."
With the Western competition comprising of teams from Lithgow, Cowra, Dubbo and everywhere in-between, the coach always believed his side could get the job done.
Still, you never truly know until you see the game play out on the field.
"We thought they were a very good team and it was great that they were able to play together as a team," he added.
There were two specific things Hudson pointed to which he believed were their secret ingredients.
The first, being that versatility brought about by having a good mix of league and union players in the team.
The other? That there's not one specific star player with whom the group is built around.
"They play well as a team," he said.
"This group has great speed, the halves are really clever and there are good forwards."
Come August 14, they will get the opportunity to once again test that teamwork when they take on the best Catholic teams in the state, when regional winners converge at St Joseph's College in Hunters Hill.
"We're quietly confident we can do really well, but anything can happen in kids sport." Hudson said.
"If they play to their ability, it will take a really good team to beat them."
But it's not just the results on the field that had the coaching staff excited.
Hudson said the poise with which his side carried themselves in the moments after their Western victory was a sight to see.
"The great thing we were able to see was the sportsmanship," he said.
"There was the shaking of hands and they celebrated privately. That's something we're very proud of and pleased about."
