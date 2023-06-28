Schools from across the Central West have collaborated spectacular for a "worldwide celebration of music."
About 300 students from 13 primary and high schools performed eight pieces at the Orange Function Centre on June 21, for the 2023 Make Music Day.
Highlights included a rendition of Also sprach Zarathustra - best known as the theme from Stanley Kubrick epic 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Final Countdown, Escape from Homework Island, Sweet Dreams, Mambo Number Five, Advance Australia Fair, and the Seekers' I Am Australian.
Orange High, Canobolas High, Orange Public, James Sheahan Catholic High, Manildra Public, Molong Central, Millthorpe Public, Cargo Public, Bowen Public, Bletchington public, East Orange, and Glenroi took part.
More than 70 spectators filled the isles. Orange City Council Mayor Jason Hamling also attended.
The "super band" comprising all students was conducted by Phil Rees, who was awarded a Order of Australia for services to music in 2010.
