Orange's Nicola McLean would 'travel to Japan' to see beloved Taylor Swift

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:50pm
Orange-based beauty therapist Nicola McLean said she'd skip her wedding if it fell on the same day as Taylor Swift's 2024 concert.

