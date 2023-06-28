Orange-based beauty therapist Nicola McLean said she'd skip her wedding if it fell on the same day as Taylor Swift's 2024 concert.
Shallow breathing, high emotions and sweaty palms were just some of the symptoms experienced by 'Swifties' far and wide on Wednesday, with millions of die-hard Taylor Swift fans in an online war to secure one of 450,000 tickets to The Eras Tour.
Potentially one of Orange's biggest Swifties, Miss McLean even set the scene at her workplace to channel her singing idol in an attempt to boost her chances at grabbing a ticket.
"I'm listening to Taylor Swift [songs] at full ball, manifesting I get through," she said, phone in-hand with four computer screens also idling on the Ticketek portal.
"No one understands the stress of this and I cannot miss this, I will not miss this. I need these tickets."
Even our wedding songs are 80 per cent Taylor Swift [songs].- Die-hard Swifty, Orange's Nicola McLean has been a Taylor Swift fan since the age of 10.
Around 800,000 people were in line for pre-sale tickets when the Ticketek website buckled under the incredible wave of Taylor Swift fans hoping to secure a ticket.
With only five Australian concerts announced, Sydney's Accor Stadium will host three shows on February 23, 24, and 25 next year, with two others in Melbourne on February 16 and 17.
Capacity at Victoria's MCG tips over the 100,000 mark, while Accor accommodates for 83,500 people.
But Miss McLean would "travel to Japan" if that's what it meant to see her beloved musician for the third time, with her fiance also backing his partner's 'Swizzle' obsession - calling radio stations to enter free ticket draws.
"Even our wedding songs are about 80 per cent Taylor Swift songs," Miss McLean said.
"When I went to her Red Tour, we made signs with lights and we wore red tutus that I made by hand."
As of 1.50pm on June 28, Miss McLean was still in the Sydney line-up; while also queuing in the Melbourne portal to double her ticket odds.
General ticket prices for the 2024 tour range from $79.90 to $379.90, with the highest-selling package carrying a whopping $1249.90 tag.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.