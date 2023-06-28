Ashes fever is sweeping the nation.
First it was the men who pulled off an incredible win in the first test match of the series.
Next up it was the women - including Orange's very own Phoebe Litchfield - who claimed an 89-run win in the one and only test match to take a 4-0 points lead in their series.
One man who is experiencing the energy first hand is Tom West.
The former Orange CYMS cricketer moved to England at the start of 2023. He said the vibe around test cricket has grown since the start of the Ashes.
"Many of the locals are stubborn in their thoughts that Bazball is practically unbeatable, so to see an Aussie win in the first test is music to the ears of the many Aussies located in London," he said.
"This also off the back of the World Test Championship win."
West was fortunate enough to secure tickets to that victory over India.
Although he wasn't able to get along to the Edgbaston test, he will be seeing a fair bit of cricket in the coming weeks.
"Heading to Lords day one will be a great bucket list item," he said of his ticket to the second test match.
"I'll be able to see the history behind the ground and hopefully see the Aussies continue their form to date.
He will also be heading to Headingley and Old Trafford along the way.
This means he'll have plenty of opportunities to rub shoulders with some of the most passionate fans going about.
"Experiencing the hostile Barmy Army crowds is definitely something I'm looking forward to," West added.
"Will be a tough place however as an Aussie fan if England are on top and the Barmy Army crowd are in full swing."
Despite this, there was only one way the CYMS man could see the series going.
"In saying that, 5-0 Aussies," he added.
