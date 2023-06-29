Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Cracked, damaged, dangerous or not there at all, readers name worst footpaths in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange City Council has caved to community pressure regarding the"dangerous" Lords Place street paintings.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.