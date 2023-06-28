Central Western Daily
Mark Perizzollo caught mid-range drink driving in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated June 29 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
A driver who appeared unsteady and smelled of alcohol when he was approached by police has pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving.

