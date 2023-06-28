A driver who appeared unsteady and smelled of alcohol when he was approached by police has pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving.
Mark James Perizzollo, 39, of Mariposa Street was presented for sentencing in Orange Local Court last Thursday.
According to court documents, he drove east on Mariposa Street at 11.20pm on April 2, 2023.
Police were already looking for him and wanted to speak with him in relation to an unrelated matter when they saw him stop on Mariposa Street and get out of the driver's seat.
He appeared to be unsteady and smelled of alcohol so police gave him a breath test.
He submitted to the breath test and was arrested after returning a positive result.
Police then took him to Orange Police Station where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.135 on analysis.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said police suspended Perizzollo's driver's licence when he recorded the positive result.
"The suspension of his licence is having a significant impact on his business, he's self employed," Mr Rolfe said.
Mr Rolfe said Mr Perizzollo's business required him to travel across the region from the Blue Mountains to Cobar but since he was suspended he's been relying on family members to drive him to jobs.
Magistrate David Day said it was a high reading for a mid-range offence.
"With a reading of 0.135 he knew he shouldn't be driving," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Perizzollo and fined him $880.
He also disqualified Perizzollo's driver's licence for one month, taking into account the suspension, and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
He said it was the minimum, mandatory disqualification for the offence.
