Monday, July 3: Learn the art of screen printing in this hands-on workshop for kids and teens. You can bring your own design or make one on the day. Create your own library bag to take home. Get more details here. Ideal for over eight-year-olds. Starts at 10am and runs for two hours.
Monday, July 3: Don't miss the school holidays special edition of Lego Club taking place between 2pm and 3pm at Orange City Library. The special event is just brimming with creative adventures. Book your ticket here. Participants must be over the age of seven. Takes place between 2pm and 3pm.
Monday, July 3: Orange Youth Hub are kick starting their school holiday program with a Call of Duty tournament. Prizes include gift vouchers and more. This is free for all. More information here. Takes place between midday and 2pm.
Monday, July 3: balloon battle, basketball, ultimate tag and gymnastics at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Tuesday, July 4: Orange Regional Museum are offering a family guided tour at their exhibition Ribbons, Rides and Rings Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West.. Families can enjoy the exhibition and craft workshops. Tours start at 10am. This event suits children of all ages.
Tuesday, July 4: Learn the art of screen printing in this hands-on workshop for kids and teens. You can bring your own design or make one on the day. Create your own library bag to take home. Get more details here. Ideal for over eight-year-olds. Starts at 10am and runs for two hours.
Tuesday, July 4: ten pin bowling and three hour multi sports at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Tuesday, July 4: Don't miss the school holidays special edition of Lego Club taking place between 2pm and 3pm at Orange City Library. The special event is just brimming with creative adventures. Book your ticket here. Participants must be over the age of seven. Takes place between 2pm and 3pm.
Wednesday, July 5: 'Build your Automaton Bird' workshop at the Orange Regional Museum for children aged seven and over. This event is highly recommended for teenagers, especially those interested in mechanics.
Wednesday, July 5: Enjoy going to the movies? Why not join the Orange Youth Hub on the first Wednesday of the school holidays? There's limited spots so you need to register early. For more information click here. Movie to be announced.
Wednesday, July 5: Handball, yoga, parkour and basketball at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Wednesday, July 5: young artists from the age of seven are invited to make their own recycled carboard printing blocks before printing them at Orange Regional Gallery. Cost is $20 and the workshop is between 10am and midday. Get more information here.
Wednesday, July 5: Love gaming? Come and check out the Adventures in Minecraft. This Minecraft themed day includes challenges and free play. Who will craft the most 'God Apples'? This event takes place between 2pm and 4pm.Best suited for over eight-year-olds. No Minecraft experience required. Get your ticket here.
Thursday, July 6: Follow a series of simple prompts inspired by our 2023 SPARKE project I Am Me and the hundreds of self-portraits created by local school children. Young artists and their grown-ups will make their very own self-portraits to take home. Stay for 15min or 50, it's up to you!. Bookings are essential. FREE. More details here.
Thursday, July 6: Love gaming? Come and check out the Adventures in Minecraft. This Minecraft themed day includes challenges and free play. Who will craft the most 'God Apples'? This event takes place between 2pm and 4pm.Best suited for over eight-year-olds. No Minecraft experience required. Get your ticket here.
Thursday, July 6: Kickball, mini golf, scavenger hunt and football at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Friday, July 7: Hartley Paintball for ages 16 to 24. If you're wanting to do something different and fun in the school holidays, this is the one for you. There's limited spots available, get more details here.
Friday, July 7: Mini Olympics at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Monday, July 10: 'Best Cake in Show!' workshop is for kids aged between three and seven. This workshop will unleash creativity using a variety of collage materials to create the most impressive cakes and compete to win a blue ribbon.
Monday, July 10: Futsal, mini golf, relays and games at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Monday, July 10: Check out the Gnome Workshop at Orange City Library in the second week of the school holidays. This workshop will include sowing, stitching, stuffing and more. You get to take the gnome you created home with you. Ideal for over eight year-olds. Get your tickets here. Workshop runs between 2pm and 4pm.
Monday, July 10: Go Ten Pin Bowling with the Orange Youth Club. There's lots of fun to be had and lunch will be provided on the day. To register your spot or get more information click here.
Tuesday, July 11: Check out the Gnome Workshop at Orange City Library in the second week of the school holidays. This workshop will include sowing, stitching, stuffing and more. You get to take the gnome you created home with you. Ideal for over eight year-olds. Get your tickets here. Workshop runs between 2pm and 4pm.
Tuesday, July 11: Ten Pin Bowling and three hour gymnastics workshop at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Wednesday, July 12: Orange Regional Museum are offering a family guided tour at their exhibition Ribbons, Rides and Rings Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West.. Families can enjoy the exhibition and craft workshops. Tours start at 10am. This event suits children of all ages.
Wednesday, July 12: Join librarian Ruth as she takes on on a tour of Orange City as you've never seen before on a Heritage Walk. This activity is designed for families and children under 12 must have an adult accompanying them. Bookings are essential. Get your tickets here.
Wednesday, July 12: Marvellous, Mixed Media Masks at Orange Regional Gallery. Taking inspiration from our 2023 SPARKE project I Am Me this workshop will explore a range of human emotions and facial expressions through drawing and mask making. For ages six and up. Cost is $20. Takes place between 10am and midday. Get more details here.
Wendesday, July 12: Cultural Blue Mountains Indigenous Tour between 8am and 4pm. Enjoy this tour, hiking is included and lunch will be provided. Limited spots available. So get more information here.
Wednesday, July 12: Check out the Gnome Workshop at Orange City Library in the second week of the school holidays. This workshop will include sowing, stitching, stuffing and more. You get to take the gnome you created home with you. Ideal for over eight year-olds. Get your tickets here. Workshop runs between 2pm and 4pm.
Thursday, July 13: 'Story Lab' is a 60-minute creative writing workshop. Kids will be invited to reimagine the narratives behind the Orange Regional Museum. This is designed for children 10 and older.
Thursday, July 13: Gymnasics, kickball, basketball and yoga at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Friday, July 14: Get a seat in the circle with Wiradjuri Storyteller Larry Brandy as he brings stories to life at Orange City Library. Children will have a chance to become hunters, kangaroos and emus as they learn how Aboriginal people hunted and found food at traditional times. Ideal for ages over six. Get tickets here.
Friday, July 14: Build your own tyre swing with the Orange Youth Club at Bunnings. Have a go decorating and designing your tyre swing you can take home. Limited spots are available. For more information click here.
Friday, July 14: Dance off friday at the PCYC. Ages kindergarten to year six. Cost is $50 per day. More details here.
Friday, July 14: Close out the School Holidays with this classic move, The Lorax. This movie is appropriate for kids five and over (under 8s must be accompanied by a parent.) Movie snacks will be provided. Get your tickets here. The screening will take place between 5pm and 7pm.
