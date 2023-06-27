Plans to overhaul a "rundown connection point" through the Orange CBD have been revealed. Your thoughts on the project are wanted.
Renovation of the laneway connecting Summer Street to the Central Square car park will be based on one of two finalist designs.
Both feature artistic lighting and graffiti proof paint. Orange City Council says this will "cleanup" the alley, increase its aesthetic appeal, and improve public safety.
At present, the laneway is poorly lit and graffitied wall-to-wall with crude messages.
Work will begin in September and continue until March, 2023. Costs are estimated at about $200,000. Council and the NSW state government are splitting the bill.
"It'll be much more vibrant, it'll be much more walker friendly, and we hope people will respect that and treat it as it should be," councillor Tony Mileto said from the site Thursday.
The first design pitch features green LEDs and roof-mounted reflectors to create a water effect along the walls and floor. Artist Joel Adler is behind this plan.
An alternative layout from artist Daniel Templeman comprises honeycomb-like slats along the roof, edged with pink LEDs. Black vertical lines are painted on each wall.
The public survey is run via council's YourSay website and will remain open until 5pm on 25 July, 2023. It can be accessed here.
Councillor Tony Mileto, Charter Hall retail manager Dana Irving, United Dance Project owner Leesa Chaseling, and Orange Regional Gallery director Bradley Hammond attended site Tuesday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.