Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Orange CBD alley set for revamp, public to choose design

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to overhaul a "rundown connection point" through the Orange CBD have been revealed. Your thoughts on the project are wanted.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.