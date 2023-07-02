Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Donkeys keep sheep safe on Butch and Fiona Pilley's Hill End farm

Updated July 2 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a time when Hill End's Butch and Fiona Pilley might lose up to 30 sheep in a night due to wild dog attacks.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.