This modern family property includes a 'true oasis' you have to see to believe

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 30: 188 Canobolas Road, Orange:
Nestled on Canobolas Road, this home boasts a captivating three-pod design that combines style, functionality, and natural beauty. Prepare to be enchanted as the sun-drenched interior welcomes you with open arms.
Facing due north, this residence enjoys an abundance of natural light and the warmth that comes with it, and listing agent Tom Figuero said there is room for everyone.
"With two generously-sized living spaces, there's plenty of room for relaxation, entertainment, and quality family time," he said. "Even better, the flexible floor plan allows for either five bedrooms or four bedrooms with an office."
New owners will stay comfortable all year-round thanks to the ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning system that ensures a pleasant climate throughout the home.
You can also take advantage of the substantial solar array featuring 14kw of panels and a 10kw inverter, significantly offsets energy costs, making this home both eco-friendly and cost-effective.
There are many highlights throughout the home, but Tom said one of the biggest was the the heated indoor pool. "A true oasis for families," he said. "Imagine teaching your children to swim in the convenience of your own home and enjoying refreshing dips during the hot Australian summers."
Families will also appreciate the prime school zoning, providing in-zone access to renowned educational institutions like Canobolas Public School and Orange High School, meaning education excellence is at your doorstep.
Water security is a top priority here. With a combination of 100,000 liters of filtered water storage and an equipped bore, you can be confident in a reliable and consistent water supply.
The dependable water supply will give avid gardeners confidence when it comes time to design their landscaping.
The established and substantial raised garden beds invite you to grow your own vegetables and herbs, while the impressive chicken coop and animal pen offer the opportunity to embrace a sustainable lifestyle.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a home that offers both architectural brilliance and a host of family-friendly features. Be sure to inspect and embrace the comfort, convenience, and natural beauty of 188 Canobolas Road.
