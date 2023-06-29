Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

The lifestyle you've been waiting for

Updated July 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published June 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This modern family property includes a 'true oasis' you have to see to believe
This modern family property includes a 'true oasis' you have to see to believe

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 30: 188 Canobolas Road, Orange:

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.