A woman who almost fell down a gutter in the painted section of Lords Place is calling on Orange City Council to reconsider the design before someone gets hurt.
Katrina Champon uses a walker to get around and said she didn't see the lip of the gutter because it was now the same colour as the road.
"Where they've done the new work they've got green paint on both the road bit, or what used to be the road, and the pavement. Well, you don't see the gutter dropping down," she said.
"I was just going to walk out there and this lady just sort of said stop and pointed out that the gutter dropped down. I would have been over."
She has since heard someone broke an ankle falling down the gutter but couldn't verify the account.
Ms Champon said her difficulty is due to needing to use a high-armed walker which makes it difficult for her to see in front.
"I like my independence, I like to do things as much as I can for myself," she said.
"I can see it from their point of view too that they wanted it to look nice and be practical and that and I realise when they do projects like that they only have a certain amount of time to spend the money or they lose the money, there's a whole lot of rigmarole involved in it and I feel for them but they've really got to think out of the box."
Ms Champon said she was told by a council worker they are looking at doing something for people with a visual impairment.
"Which is great, don't get me wrong, they need to but they need to do it for everybody else, it's people with prams, people walking and if you are talking to a friend and you go to cross the road you don't look down all the time to cross the road," she said.
"Even if they make it a different darker green where the pavement meets the road, it's not going to have quite the same effect but at least it will stick out a little bit.
"For the time being can't they do a black strip of paint or something down there so that people can see before somebody really gets hurt and they've got a legal suit on their hands.
"That's what it's coming to because someone is going to really fall and hurt themselves and sue them because that's society today and what people do."
Ms Champon said the footpaths have also been a problem further up along Lords Place between Kite and Moulder Street where she recently saw an elderly man almost fall when his walking stick got stuck in a crack. She said a person who was with him managed to grab him in time to prevent the fall.
"They say they put yellow paint on it but that doesn't work for people that can't see over the top of walkers or over the top of a pram, you've got to be able to see it to see that there's yellow paint there," she said.
"I could see it probably three feet away but then I've got to judge that three feet for when the walker gets to it.
"I realise people fall in their own homes too and you can't always prevent a fall but if you can do something to prevent it or if council can then I think we need to."
She said Anson Street was also a problem.
"They need to do some work in town to get it safe before they go on to other places," Ms Champon said.
"People have to shop, they have to eat, buy clothes, buy shoes, go to the chemist."
Ms Champon said she wanted to put a challenge out to Orange councillors to do a walk around the Orange CBD with visual impairments and mobility devices to experience it from the perspective of elderly residents and those with a disability.
Orange City Council has been contacted for comment.
