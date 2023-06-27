Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Katrina Champon is calling on Orange City Council to make Lords Place safer

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
June 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who almost fell down a gutter in the painted section of Lords Place is calling on Orange City Council to reconsider the design before someone gets hurt.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.