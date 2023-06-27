Central Western Daily
Light plane crash at Tilpa, pilot dead in NSW far west

Updated June 27 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
The pilot of a light plane is dead after the aircraft he was flying struck power lines and caught on fire in the state's far west on Monday.

