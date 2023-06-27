The pilot of a light plane is dead after the aircraft he was flying struck power lines and caught on fire in the state's far west on Monday.
Around 12.10pm, June 26, emergency services were called to a property in Tilpa, which is 191 kilometres south west of Bourke following reports a light aircraft had struck power lines and caught alight.
A 52-year-old man piloting the aircraft died at the scene.
Officers attached to Central North Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.