Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Good News
Watch

Orange's Britt Hendricks deployed with State Emergency Services to fight 2023 Canadian wildfires

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:17pm, first published June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange-based rescue expert has been called-up to join the frontline in combatting the devastating 2023 Canadian wildfires.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.