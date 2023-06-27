A woman who denied stealing an inflatable spa from Bunnings, despite a witness' attempt to prevent her putting it in a car and police finding the item in her home, has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Amy O'Donnell, 35, of Ross Street, Bathurst, was not present in court when the larceny charge was raised.
Magistrate David Day said O'Donnell had a lengthy criminal record that was mostly for driving matters but she did have a previous conviction for stealing from a shop.
"It's brazen, isn't it?" Mr Day said reading the police account of the Bunnings theft.
According to court documents, O'Donnell stole a Lay-Z-Boy inflatable spa valued at $495 from Bunnings Orange between 2.50pm and 2.55pm on December 23, 2022.
O'Donnell entered the store with a co-accused and loaded the inflatable spa onto a trolley.
When the co-accused went to the register to pay for a plant and while staff were occupied, O'Donnell pushed the trolley past the registers.
Staff challenged her and asked for a receipt but she ignored them and continued to push the trolley out of the store without paying.
She loaded it into a vehicle and a witness intervened and attempted to pull the spa out of the vehicle. However, the O'Donnell slammed the door closed forcing the witness to removed his arms to avoid being struck by the door.
O'Donnell and the co-accused drove away, however police were contacted and were provided with details of the offence and the registration details of the vehicle.
On February 5, 2023, police spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle and they nominated O'Donnell and the co-accused as the driver and passenger.
About 12.42pm on February 9, 2023, police went to O'Donnell's home in Bathurst and found the inflatable spa in a back storage area of the property.
O'Donnell denied stealing the spa and being in Orange on the day of the offence.
Mr Day found the offence proved and said O'Donnell should be given a conviction.
"Having regard to the value of the property she's fined $550," Mr Day said.
