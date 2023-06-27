"We all got around her for this. It means a lot because she's one of our old girls."
Those are the words of Orange City superstar Holly Jones, who said the Lions were determined to send off one of their club legends in style over the weekend.
Bec Davis had been with the club since 2020 and on June 24, played what may well be the last ever game for her beloved side.
Asked what it was about City that kept her coming back year after year, the answer was simple.
"Basically it's just the club culture. It's a great bunch of girls and I just love improving every year," she said.
As far as storybook endings go, you would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one than what Saturday produced.
Up against their arch rivals in Orange Emus, Davis and her City teammates came out firing and finished 22-12 victors when it was all said and done.
"We lost on our home turf last time, which hurt. We had to come out and go all in to get one back on them. They played great as always, so it was a really tough game," she said.
"It's always a big game. It's always the one everyone wants to win. We really had a point to prove."
Following the derby victory, the half-back is now off to Western Australia for a two month holiday. This means she will miss the remainder of the 2023 Westfund Ferguson Cup.
The question of whether she would hang up the boots altogether was met with a big pause, before the victorious Lion gave her answer.
"I keep saying that I'm going to retire, but I don't know now. Saying that, I'll probably be back next year," she said.
"It's just a great club. It's family orientated, it's a good time with a great bunch of girls. After the game, everyone gets together, has a drink and there's the social aspect as well."
While Davis will play no further part in their 2023 campaign, the Lions - who sit in third place on the ladder - will be desperate to make the finals.
Asked if she would continue to keep an eye on the results throughout the year, Davis said she wouldn't miss it for the world.
"Oh yeah, every game," she added.
"Hopefully, it's all upwards from here for the girls."
