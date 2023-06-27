Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Bec Davis' 2023 campaign for Orange City is over after win against Emus

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We all got around her for this. It means a lot because she's one of our old girls."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.