When Carlos Castrillon first linked up with Barnstoneworth United, he did so with the hope of having a run around "with the old guys."
Instead, the Columbian native was too good to keep in the lower grades and was immediately vaulted to the Western Premier League where he has been scoring goals for fun ever since.
"I actually wanted to play in a little bit easier competition because I'm 33," he said.
"But the team were like 'nah nah you're playing really well' and said I should try and play in the Premier League."
Seven goals in four games later - including a hat-trick during an 8-3 demolition of defending premiers Orange Waratahs - and it's fair to say Barnies have found their missing piece.
"I noticed everybody had pretty big expectations for the game," he said of the rivalry match.
"After the win, we had a big party with the whole team in one of the guys' house. Everybody was super happy and we were proud of ourselves and the job we did."
Castrillon always says that a good game for him is when he scores a goal and nutmegs one of the opposition.
"I was satisfied," he said with a smile.
For the past six years, the striker had been living and working in Sydney, where he was completing his PHD in health science.
He was then offered a temporary position as a faculty member at the School of Rural Health in Orange and the rest is history.
Despite the golden run with the boot, which continued on June 24 with a brace against Orana Spurs, Castrillon remained humble in his accomplishments.
"I've got a good connection with the guys. They're pretty young so they do all the hard work and give me the easy pass to score," he said.
The 3-2 win against Spurs saw Barnies jump into third with five games left to play.
With just two points separating themselves and fifth place, Castrillon's attention once again turns to those sides above them.
"We want to start separating from the table below us and get as many points so we can get close to the top," he added.
If he keeps this current run of form going, there's no telling how far Barnies can go come finals time.
