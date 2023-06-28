Central Western Daily
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Carlos Castrillon could be Barnies' key to Western Premier League title

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Carlos Castrillon first linked up with Barnstoneworth United, he did so with the hope of having a run around "with the old guys."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.