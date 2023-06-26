Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into tree near Nashdale

The driver of a car which crashed into a tree was taken to hospital on Monday morning.
At about 11.15am on June 26, emergency services were called to Old Canobolas Road near Nashdale, following reports of that a small sedan crashed into a tree off the side of the road.
A spokeswoman for NSW Police said: "It's believed the driver - a 39-year-old woman - suffered a medical episode while driving.
"The woman was taken to Orange Health Service for observation."
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were called to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital to undergo treatment for shock.
The two passengers were uninjured.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.