Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into tree near Nashdale

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The driver of a car which crashed into a tree was taken to hospital on Monday morning.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.