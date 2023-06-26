Normally Newbridge is one of those delightful, quiet little villages only ever interrupted by a freight or passenger train rolling through.
Once a year though it's invaded by Vikings and Visigoths swinging swords, Witches and Warlocks casting spells and, most frightening of all, Morris dancers waving ribbons.
The 2023 Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival was the first since 2019 and the crowds responded to the call, filling the streets with cheers of merriment.
At 5pm the wicker-man exploded into flames and visitors cast their demons into the fire.
Visitors were entertained by Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two, Pippa Dance and Tribal Fusion Belly Dancers and Viking kids' battles gave everyone a chance to emulate their fearsome heroes.
Also Black Joak Morris Dancers, followed by the Bashira Belly Dancers kept the crowds outside the Newbridge Hotel entertained.
"An enjoyable family and community day out such as this one is possible only due to the tireless efforts of the Solstice Festival Committee, the Newbridge Progress Association, willing village volunteers and corporate supporters including Blayney Shire Council, Regis Resources, Newcrest Mining, Orange360, Hill & Crofts in Blayney, the Gladstone Hotel Newbridge and Swift Coffee by M," the committee said in a statement.
Save the date for next year – the festival will take place on the solstice itself: June 22, 2024
"Save the date for next year - the festival will take place on the solstice itself: June 22, 2024."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.