"An enjoyable family and community day out such as this one is possible only due to the tireless efforts of the Solstice Festival Committee, the Newbridge Progress Association, willing village volunteers and corporate supporters including Blayney Shire Council, Regis Resources, Newcrest Mining, Orange360, Hill & Crofts in Blayney, the Gladstone Hotel Newbridge and Swift Coffee by M," the committee said in a statement.