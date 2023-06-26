My office will be relocating to a new address at 194A Lords Place, Orange and therefore we are currently closed. During this transition period, there will be intermittent accessibility to the office, phone and email as we undertake the move and set up our new location.
Please note that the intermittent accessibility is temporary, and we aim to resume regular operations as soon as we can.
My team is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to our services. Once we are fully operational at our new premises, we will continue to provide the same level of dedicated service and support we have always delivered.
We appreciate your continued support and encouragement, and if you require any assistance or have any questions you can reach out to us via phone 02 6362 5199 or email orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au - we will respond to your message as soon as we can.
Please note for all urgent matters during this time contact the relevant organisation or department directly. Thank you for your understanding.
The Astley Cup is a tri-school sporting event like no other.
Held annually between Orange High, Bathurst High and Dubbo High Schools, it incorporates a variety of sporting disciplines.
The Astley Cup is so much more than just a trophy, it has become an unrivalled tradition and spirit that lives strong in these school communities, current and former students and staff.
At the 100th Astley Cup Anniversary Dinner event, it was great listening to some of the stories of events relived, chants sung, matches won and lost, bus tours had and the special bond that sport can bring.
Since the 100th Anniversary Dinner, the 100th Astley Cup has been held, and for those of you don't yet know, I am pleased to announce that Orange High School was successful in retaining the trophy for another year.
Congratulations to Orange High School on their victory, and to all the Astley Cup participants and those who helped stage this unique annual sporting event.
I continue to host this fantastic men's mental health barbecue gathering on the first Sunday of each month.
Our next barbecue will be held on Sunday, July 2 in the usual location at Cook Park, Orange - near the corner of Kite and Clinton Streets.
The barbecue commences at 11am, and I hope to see you all there for a friendly chat over a delicious barbecue lunch. See you there, gents.
The Western NSW Business Awards was celebrated at Orange on Friday night.
Representatives of Central West businesses descended on Orange to celebrate the success of local business, recognising so many talented business owners and staff who are doing amazing work right across our communities.
Local businesses are the backbone of our community and in the last few years they've had to navigate COVID, cost-of-living pressures, inflation, rising interest rates along with workforce challenges, just to name a few things. So, it was great to acknowledge, promote and share in their success.
Congratulations to all the nominated finalists and winners, but especially the overall Western Business of the Year Winner, Clever Cookie Academy. Well done to all.
Recently, the Commander of the Central West Police District Superintendent Brendan Gorman made a surprise visit to my office.
Brendan presented me with a Certificate of Service from the NSW Police Force.
The certificate recognises my career, spanning almost 22 years in law enforcement.
My time in "the job" concluded when I was elected as State Member for the seat of Orange in 2016 - a bittersweet occasion.
During my policing career there were unique and unrivalled experiences, as well as many fond memories, too. I met and worked with some wonderful people - many of whom remain close and loyal friends to this day.
I'll now proudly hang this framed certificate in my parliamentary office.
