Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Matters of State | Phil Donato's office is moving to Lords Place

By Phil Donato
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are moving

My office will be relocating to a new address at 194A Lords Place, Orange and therefore we are currently closed. During this transition period, there will be intermittent accessibility to the office, phone and email as we undertake the move and set up our new location.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.