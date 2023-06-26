Central Western Daily
Anthony John Roberts in Court for smashing antique plates

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse, where Anthony John Roberts was sentenced for damaging property. File picture
PLATES came crashing down as a furious collector stormed out of an antiques store thinking he had been sold a dodgy badge, a court has heard.

