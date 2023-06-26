PLATES came crashing down as a furious collector stormed out of an antiques store thinking he had been sold a dodgy badge, a court has heard.
Anthony John Roberts, 55, of Dees Close, Gormans Hill was convicted in Local Court of damaging property.
According to court documents, Roberts was at Kings Antiques on George Street in Bathurst about 3pm on November 30, 2022 where he was arguing with the owner about an item.
Angry at the thought of being sold a fake defence force badge, Roberts picked up a bundle of plates and dropped them on the floor.
The court heard the plates - three of which were broken - were worth about $100.
Roberts then left the store, which was shown on video footage.
Police said they went to a home on Dees Close about 3pm on January 18, 2023 to speak with Roberts about the incident.
"Yeah I knocked a couple [of plates] over. I got frustrated and walked out, I truly apologise," Roberts said to police.
A self-represented Roberts re-iterated to the court during his May 31 sentencing that he had trouble verifying the authenticity of the badge.
"I went to the store to say they [allegedly] sold me a fake badge. As I walked off I knocked the plates and thought 'now we're even'," Roberts said.
As a further penalty beyond a conviction, Magistrate G Zdenkowski ordered Roberts pay $80 in compensation for the plates.
