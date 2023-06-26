The newest Italian restaurant in Orange is set to open its doors at the end of the week.
La Milano Italian will open in a heritage Summer Street site with a soft opening on Friday night before opening for lunch and dinner on Saturday.
The building was previously home to popular Orange eatery, Zona Kitchen Bar Events which shut its door in November 2022.
It will be the first restaurant for co-owners Maninder Singh and Rubandeep Singh.
They will cater for dinner seven days a week and lunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for dine in and takeaway homemade pastas and pizzas.
Think Water Orange has officially opened in Orange.
Rex and Lucy Wilson opened the business after 40 years in the industry and welcomed some of their suppliers to the official opening last week.
Mr Wilson said the business focus is on treatment, filtration and pumping for pipelines, irrigation and ponds.
"It's our first business together," Mr Wilson said.
"We have dabbled in different businesses in a similar area for 40 years."
He said the Think Water brink has 65 shops across Australia and New Zealand with Orange being the newest store.
Although the couple lives in Orange, Mr Wilson said this is the first time they've had a business in Orange and they also have local staff who go out and do inspections, service, maintenance and they also design systems and solutions.
"This is across the water and sewer infrastructure," Mr Wilson said.
The shop is located next to Kate Jones in Moulder Street.
Rex Airlines, which regularly flies in and out of Orange Airport has been named the Best Regional Airline Australia and Pacific at the 2023 World Airline Awards hosted by Skytrax.
Rex executive chairman Lim Kim Hai said the 2000 staff in the Rex Group go above and beyond every day in conditions that are still extremely challenging.
"COVID continues to impact airlines around the world. Despite the challenges, Rex has shown resilience and exceptional performance in its recovery efforts," Mr Lim said.
Rex's domestic jet network, launched in 2021 with a fleet of Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, which has provided regional customers with a new era of smooth travel connections and competitive airfares across its domestic network.
"We will continue to do everything we can to ensure that we connect regional Australia, today, tomorrow and well into the future," Mr Lim added.
"We continue to work with as much determination to succeed, as the day we rose from the ashes of the Ansett collapse nearly 21 years ago.
The World Airline Awards, hosted by Skytrax, were held in Paris to coincide with the Paris Air Show. Established in 1999, the World Airline Awards are the most coveted quality accolades for the airline industry.
Travellers across the globe take part in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the winners, and the awards are respected as a global benchmark of airline excellence.
