A small rosin kingdom in Orange has grabbed a global nob at the prestigious region-wide business awards.
Leatherwood Bespoke Rosin was launched in 2016 and has an on-site team of five, featuring a professional musician, engineer, manufacturer, artist and marketer.
After winning Excellence in International Business at the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards on June 23, founder and director of the business, Andrew Baker, is feeling proud of the small, yet globally-recognised village.
"We have a wonderful team of dedicated staff who work hard to accommodate all of our overseas clients through many cultural and language barriers," Mr Baker said.
"We're very grateful to the business community in Orange for supporting us, and are proud to live and work in this region."
Tucked away beneath the rolling Canobolas hills sits a farm shed on a quiet property, where handcrafted rosin products (including leather and silk accessories) are created to supply some of the world's finest string musicians.
The business caters to a higher-end clientele basis, with a heavy distribution line to China, Japan, and Germany.
Supplying about 80 to 90 per cent of bespoke rosin products overseas, it's why the Leatherwood crew also extends to a trades correspondent in the Netherlands, and two America-based employees.
"We're very varied in that sense and when it comes to teamwork on the ground, we all chip in and work together to get the whole process going from start to finish," on-site administration and support officer, Ayah Mackenzie said.
"We're generating ideas while we're sanding away or pouring rosin; it's very community-oriented work."
Most of Leatherwood's original rosin recipes are sold in timber casings, giving full-bodied sounds and vibrations to all types of string instruments.
Right from the refining stage, timber is bought in large blanks before being cut into individual cases. Casings are then sanded, varnished and sprayed, followed by the rosin pouring process, before each item is cleaned and shipped out.
A heavily time-consuming process, the recent award title - and a first for the business - is a sure nod to the hard work involved.
