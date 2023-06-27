Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Canobolas-based Leatherwood Bespoke Rosin win Excellence in International Business

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 27 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A small rosin kingdom in Orange has grabbed a global nob at the prestigious region-wide business awards.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.