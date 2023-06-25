A sprawling new luxury hotel in the heart of Orange is planned. Its designer appears to be expecting high-rolling guests.
The development at 273-281 Peisley Street comprises 80 rooms, a breakfast bar, business centre, and parking in the proposed layout.
Digital renders show virtual guests almost exclusively driving cars worth more than $700,000 including Ferraris, Rolls Royces, and Range Rovers. "Orange Hotel" signage is plastered across the entrance.
The proposed design features four free standing buildings with a maximum height of just under nine metres. These comprise 16 "king" rooms, 35 single-storey rooms, five two-storey suites, and 24 single-storey units.
"Primary orientation is to March Street to encourage the movement of guests from the motel through the Civic Quarter precinct and beyond the civic precinct to the CBD [about 500 metres away]," the development application says.
Plans have been lodged with Orange City Council for approval and will remain on public exhibition until July 6, 2023.
George Weston Foods owns the 7000 square metre block.
Demolition of existing buildings was approved by council in 2021. Concrete slabs and foundations are yet to be removed.
Some small trees and shrubs will be felled prior to construction, according to the development application. Five landscaping beds with ornamental trees, shrubs, and ground cover will be installed.
Blackmans Swamp Creek runs below the construction site. The design plan says negative impacts on water or the environment is unlikely.
Several major hotel developments are planned across the Colour City.
Conversion of the Australia Cinema 4 building began in November, 2022. An overhaul of Hotel Canobolas is due to begin this year.
