Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

First grade Emus storm home in second half against Orange City

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 24 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With 80 minutes gone and victory in the bag, most people would have been content to walk off Endeavour Oval as derby day winners.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.