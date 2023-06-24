With 80 minutes gone and victory in the bag, most people would have been content to walk off Endeavour Oval as derby day winners.
But Harry Cummins isn't most people.
With his side having been awarded a penalty deep into Orange City territory, the Orange Emu could be heard telling his teammates, side-line and anyone else who wanted to listen, that they shouldn't settle for a shot at goal.
"I want that bonus point," he yelled out, with the home side already having scored three tries on the day.
And so, Emus forwent the shot at three points to try and rub salt into the wound.
That gamble paid off as just a few minutes later, Sam Greatbatch barged through on the last play of the game to secure a 29-13 bonus point victory over their cross-town rivals.
"I think it's going to be tight in that top four," he said of the Blowes Clothing Cup on June 24.
"It's very congested from two to four and we know we need to bank the points when we can. That's what I wanted it, I wanted a stamp on that game."
Attempting something and actually pulling it off are two very different things though.
That's why Cummins was full of praise for his forwards who he noted were "eager all game long."
"They really put their best foot forward," he said.
"I'm sure (Sam) will be pleased with his little run over try. He's a very happy man."
But while they would eventually run out 16 point winners, the momentum was with the Lions after the first 40 minutes.
The visitors went into break up 13-10 and, with aspirations of making it back-to-back derby victories, many would have backed the Lions to get the job done.
But tries to George Jackson and Louis Monro-Carr in quick succession quickly put a damper on those hopes.
Angus Cudmore, who scored Emus' first try of the game, said his side took their previous derby defeat on May 13 "personally" and came out on Saturday with a point to prove.
"Everyone was pretty fired up to give it our all and get the win," he said.
"I'm pretty pumped. Getting a win over those boys is always good."
With six yellow cards shown during the match - including two to City's Fletcher Rose - nobody could argue the game was lacking any energy.
"It means everything for us boys to come out here and win," Cudmore added.
"A couple of yellow cards were thrown in there, but that's a derby."
