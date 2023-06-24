PERFORMING first aid on your baby while waiting for an ambulance could be a lifesaver, and a Bathurst organisation is providing parents with these essential skills.
Learn by Love Education is filling a gap in the Central West, providing people with first aid training specifically for infants.
Bathurst mums-to-be Melissa Hodges and Casey Hewitt were among the first group to attend a class, with both finding it a real eye-opener.
"It was amazing, it was engaging from start to finish," Ms Hodges said.
"Especially the CPR side of things and choking, two things that are terrifying to think about, but they gave us some skills and they said when you do learn hands-on, even if you do panic in the situation, you've got that muscle memory of what to do."
Learn by Love Education is run by three Bathurst mums; Chloe Betts, Caite Frisby and Steph Curtis.
With Ms Frisby having business experience, and Ms Betts and Ms Curtis both qualified paramedics, the classes are designed to educate people through presentations and hands-on learning.
The classes cover everything from CPR and choking, to breaks and sprains, and even poisons and burns.
Ms Hewitt said while some things were confronting to think about, having the knowledge is very helpful as she embarks on parenthood.
"It was just really good because you think you know what to do in those situations but when you actually hear the right thing to do, you realise you don't," she said.
"Then when you add in the fear and the stress when it's actually happening, you can't just act without knowing something."
Ms Hewitt said as the ladies running it are mums, it adds to the authenticity of the experience when they share stories and give real-life examples.
"I highly recommend it and I think the boys should do it too," she said.
"I think it's good for both mums and dads to do it."
The next session will be held at Greens on William on July 23. Tickets can be purchased via the Learn by Love Education website.
