Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
Watch

Learn by Love Education teaching parents first aid for infants

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PERFORMING first aid on your baby while waiting for an ambulance could be a lifesaver, and a Bathurst organisation is providing parents with these essential skills.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.