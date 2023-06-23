A MAN who stole a convertible Audi has been jailed for eight months, with a non-parole period of three months.
Tyron James Thompson, 31, formerly of Matthews Street, Emu Heights, appeared from custody via audio-visual link-up before magistrate Rabbidge on June 7.
Thompson entered a plea of guilty to the charge of taking and driving a conveyance without the owner's consent.
His solicitor, Mr Naveed, spoke of Thompson's difficult upbringing: his parents' separation when he was two, his mother's series of difficult boyfriends and his witnessing of domestic violence and significant drug use.
The court heard Thompson had been working as a shearer when COVID-19 hit and his work diminished.
As a result, he started using amphetamines, and his life spiralled very quickly out of control, Mr Naveed said.
When considering Thompson's sentence, Mr Naveed asked the court to consider a short, fixed term of incarceration if the Section 5 threshold had been crossed (where there is no sentencing alternative to full-time custody).
He said upon Thompson's release, he will live with a family member in Kingswood, so he will have a positive influence and stable housing.
Mr Naveed said that, at 31 years of age, his client is not an old man and has not been institutionalised.
Police documents handed to the court said police were patrolling in South Bathurst on April 24, 2023 at about 2.20pm when they saw a white convertible Audi parked on the front grass area of a home on Arunta Street.
Checks on the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen.
Police said they did a U-turn and went back to the home, where they saw a man sitting in the driver's seat.
They said they approached the vehicle, which was running, and asked the driver to get out. They introduced themselves to Thompson and cautioned him.
He identified himself as Tyron Thompson, according to the police documents.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he spoke with the Aboriginal Legal Service.
Police declared a crime scene at the front of the Arunta Street home and said they were able to get the attention of the home occupier, who let police be at the property.
Police said they did further checks on the vehicle, which showed it was stolen from the Penrith area on April 23, 2023.
They said they contacted the victim, who confirmed no-one had permission to take or use the car.
The victim also gave police dashcam footage from another vehicle in the parking complex where the car had been stolen.
The footage depicted a man who looked like Thompson, according to the police documents.
Police escorted Thompson to the interview room, where they said he declined to participate in an interview.
In sentencing, His Honour noted Thompson's plea of guilt, which he said entitled Thompson to the maximum 25 per cent discount on sentencing.
Mr Rabbidge said the offence carries a maximum of five years' jail and, had it not been for Thompson's plea of guilty, he would have been looking at 12 months' prison, which he reduced to eight months.
He urged Thompson to do his best to avoid drugs.
"There are temptations out there. It takes strength to avoid them, and I wish you well," he said.
"Treasure your health. Some decisions people make reduce life and bring on an early death. To be healthy, you have to avoid drugs."
He said the theft of a vehicle was frustrating to its owner.
"They work hard to have a car and then it's stolen," he said.
He sentenced Thompson to eight months' jail with a non-parole period of three months, with the custodial sentence backdated to April 24, 2023, when Thompson went into custody. Special circumstances were found.
Thompson will be eligible for release on July 23, 2023.
