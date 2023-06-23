Central Western Daily
Tyron James Thompson, jailed for stealing convertible Audi

By Newsroom
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
A MAN who stole a convertible Audi has been jailed for eight months, with a non-parole period of three months.

