Affordable and easily accessible childcare shouldn't be a battleground

Parents of young children will know only too well the battle to find a child care placement.
Recently the Central Western Daily reported on some of the industry wide struggles those within the sector are facing on a daily basis.
The Goodstart Early Learning centre on Kite Street in Orange is only able to work at half capacity at the moment.
Two of the centres four rooms are in operation simply because it's almost impossible to nab enough educators to properly, safely and legally run the centre at 100 per cent capacity.
And even then, that ability to remain open is hanging by a threat.
Should the service lose a teacher or other staff member, it puts the centre's ability to remain open at risk.
Centre director Krissie Baker said the service's nursery - which operates to cater for children in the one-to-two years of age bracket - is the most in demand room at the early learning centre.
And for every unfilled position in that room, 15 families can be impacted.
And that's just at one centre in Orange. Of the almost 20 early learning or day care services across Orange, the story is the same. Everyone is screaming out for staff.
But, not only is it challenging to find a childcare place in Orange and indeed right across Australia, but its cost is also high.
A study of the world's affluent countries (those in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which does not include China but does include Japan) ranked Australia 17th.
In Sweden, at the top, 2.6 per cent of the average family income went on childcare. In Australia, it was 15 per cent.
It is noticeable the countries which have the most affordable childcare - often those in northern Europe - are also some of the most successful economies.
A former head of the UN Children's Fund put it well: "To give children the best start in life, we need to help parents build the nurturing and loving environment that is so critical to children's learning, emotional well-being and social development."
Henrietta Fore continued: "Government investment in family-friendly policies, including childcare, ensures parents have the necessary time, resources and services they need to support their children at every stage of their development."
Affordable and easily accessible childcare must be much higher on politicians' priority lists. It is not some nice add-on but an essential part of a prosperous society.
