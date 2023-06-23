Central Western Daily
Earth First | How The Voice and the environment are intertwined

By Nick King
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:08pm
Borenore Caves, one of the many sites of heritage and environmental significance to the Wiradjuri nation. Picture supplied.
On Monday, June 19, legislation to enable the Australian people to vote in a referendum to an indigenous Voice to Parliament passed the Senate.

