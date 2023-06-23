On Monday, June 19, legislation to enable the Australian people to vote in a referendum to an indigenous Voice to Parliament passed the Senate.
The referendum question to be asked of voters will be: A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Nations people of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve of this proposed alteration?
If successful, the Voice will enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from around the country to have a say in the development of Government policy.
A Yes vote would also be a Yes vote for the environment.
A Yes vote could be a step towards repairing the damage done to our First Nations heritage and environmental connection to Country by European occupation.
It could do this through providing the opportunity for First Nations people to influence environmental policy at the highest level of decision making.
Our First Nations people are the traditional owners and custodians of our land.
As such, they have been forced to stand by powerlessly since European invasion to witness much of their traditional land management practices being torn apart by developments that have severely compromised the environmental and aboriginal heritage value of much of the landscape.
Country which had been managed sustainably for over 65 000 years has been destroyed through excessive land clearing, damming and mismanagement of rivers, draining wetlands, mining, and extractive agricultural practices.
A Voice to Parliament at last provides a platform for our indigenous people to have genuine input into how we can repair the damage that has been done, and to ensure that the same mistakes are not repeated in the future.
Our present government has made positive statements about policy associated with climate change, the extinction crisis and saving our waterways.
A Voice could ensure that the deep time knowledge obtained by land stewardship over 6500 years is brought to the table.
This knowledge, when combined with contemporary science has the potential to create good environmental policy and positive outcomes for Country.
A Voice to Parliament also has the capacity to ensure that mistakes of the past are not repeated.
A genuine Caring for Country ethos underpinning government policy would ensure that Caring for Country is prioritised over proposals that in the past have ignored or sought to circumvent First Nations environmental and heritage concerns.
