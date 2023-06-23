Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

David Welch convicted in Orange Local Court following siege at Eugowra

By Court Reporter
Updated June 24 2023 - 9:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has faced court following a siege at Eugowra. File picture
A man has faced court following a siege at Eugowra. File picture

A man has faced court after arming himself with an imitation rifle and bayonet and charging at a tactical police officer during a siege at Eugowra.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.