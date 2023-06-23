A man has faced court after arming himself with an imitation rifle and bayonet and charging at a tactical police officer during a siege at Eugowra.
Orange Local Court was told David John Welch, 39, of Eugowra, called a pharmacy in South Australia about his medicinal cannabis order on April 28, 2023 and verbally abused staff and threatened to harm himself and his dogs.
The pharmacy staff contacted NSW Police for a welfare check. However, when police arrived at 8.54pm Welch, who was home by himself, refused to answer the door. He yelled abuse at the police and threatened to shoot them if they didn't leave.
About 10pm Welch presented a 4.5 kilogram gas bottle and turned it on threatening to light it up if police entered the premises.
The incident continued until 4.30am and involved specialist negotiators and tactical police operatives.
During the siege, negotiations were conducted for a number of hours before Welch abruptly slammed the door and refused to surrender to police, who were unable to raise him for about 45 minutes.
Fearing he may be incapacitated, police attempted to get Welch's attention. Police knocked on a window and he said, "if you want a war I'll give you war". When police knocked a second time he threatened to "stab you in the face with my bayonet".
After police broke a window, Welch came out of the house armed with what appeared to be a home-made imitation rifle with a bayonet attached to the end.
He charged at a tactical police officer who fired a bean bag gun, which is considered a less-lethal weapon used primarily by law enforcement agents often in riot situations.
OC spray was also deployed and Welch dropped the 'bayonet' implement and retreated inside. A taser was used to cover the police officer and Welch was arrested.
Welch was chemically sedated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Orange Hospital where he was treated for his injuries including a fractured nasal bone and he was scheduled under the mental health act.
He was released from hospital at midday and deemed fit for police custody.
While he was being treated, a crime scene was declared and a number of items were seized including cannabis, seeds, an ammunition round and the bayonet implement.
At the police station he said he had a script for the medicinal cannabis and he forgot about the ammunition.
He pleaded guilty to acquiring ammunition while subject to prohibition order, which had been issued in 2019.
He also pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and hindering police.
On Wednesday, solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Welch, who appeared in court via an audio visual link, spent six weeks in custody between his arrest and his appearance for sentencing.
"This is a matter where he's pleaded guilty at a very early stage," Mr Rolfe said.
"One of the issues when he went into custody is that he wasn't receiving the proper medication."
Mr Rolfe said a new treatment plan is in place and he requested Welch be given a community-based intensive correction order.
"If Mr Welch doesn't comply then he is his own jailer," Mr Rolfe said.
Magistrate David Day reviewed psychiatric reports and asked how he could be prescribed medicinal cannabis, which he said contributed to his actions on the night of the offence.
Mr Day placed Welch on an three-year intensive correction order that requires him to participate in rehabilitation and treatment, abstain from alcohol and drugs and comply with reasonable recommendations for treatment including a psychiatric review and medication.
"He needs to be treated in the community," Mr Day said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.