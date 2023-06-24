Central Western Daily
Red City Gym coach Tavis Learg dies in France car crash

By Sarah Falson
June 25 2023 - 9:00am
Tavis Learg was a coach and owner of Red City Gym at Dubbo and Orange. Pictures supplied
The central west CrossFit community is mourning the tragic loss of Dubbo resident and gym founder Tavis Learg who is being remembered for changing hundreds of people's lives through fitness.

