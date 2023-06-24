The central west CrossFit community is mourning the tragic loss of Dubbo resident and gym founder Tavis Learg who is being remembered for changing hundreds of people's lives through fitness.
Tavis, a CrossFit trainer at Red City Gym centres in Dubbo and Orange, died in a car crash in France at approximately 11.30am on Saturday, June 17, aged 33 years.
Hundreds of messages of support have been shared on the gym's social media and sent to the organisation in memory of Tavis, who taught people to get the most out of their bodies.
Tavis's twin brother and business partner, Lachlan Learg, told ACM the news was "very painful" and a shock for family, friends and the gym community as well as the broader Australian CrossFit community.
Tavis was an experienced and respected coach who had run Red City Gym for eight years, and was also an avid mountain biker, snowboarder and traveller.
Lachlan said his twin "engaged with life in a way that allowed him to truly get the most out of his body and the world around him".
"When we think of Tavis we think of the values and lessons he gave us," Lachlan said.
"The worth of consistency in both character and behaviour, the drive for self improvement, the hunger for and power of knowledge, the utility of movement for life and health, but most of all the genuine belief that we can all grow.
"We're all further ahead in life because of Tav's input. We're fitter, healthier, smarter or wiser due to his help.
"The outpourings of love and thanks we've received from everybody have been wonderful as so many people have reflected on how much he has been of assistance over the years."
Facebook user Tomas Tomesek wrote: "Too young too soon. He is a visionary who lived life with passion and loved the community he surrounded himself with unconditionally."
Fellow social media user Rebecca Allatt wrote: "Such devastating and tragic news. Tavis was such a strong and passionate person, supporting everyone to be the best version of themselves. He will be sorely missed."
Emily Williams wrote: "I remember I tried CrossFit but it wasn't my time yet god love. However what I do remember most was what an amazing atmosphere, the passion, the support and the phenomenal energy Tavis and Lachy put into their craft and their athletes. You never forget encounters with people who make you feel better from just being in their presence."
Lachlan said losing Tavis carried "an immense pain and is such a loss", but he was "buoyed by the sheer love and support from those who cared and thought so much of Tavis".
"He truly made the world around him a better place by improving the lives of others and it makes me happy that that's the world he's left me with in his passing," Lachlan said.
He shared messages he received personally following his brother's death.
"A friend and coach, his impact on me over the last 5 years is immeasurable. Like so many others I'm a far better person for having known Tav," wrote Ben.
Shelby wrote: "How lucky we all were to have such an incredible human guide us and share a part of our lives with. He is irreplaceable."
Maisie shared: "One of the best coaches I have ever had the honour of being trained by. Inspirational, meticulous and a walking testament of health, fitness and consistency."
As a mark of respect to Tavis and his family, both the Dubbo and Orange locations were closed on Wednesday, June 21.
