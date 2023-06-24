Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to do whatever is needed to help the displaced in flood-ravaged Eugowra get back up on the feet.
The PM has vowed to work alongside the Nationals to help flood victims in Eugowra get support for housing, following questions in Parliament from leader of the Nationals David Littleproud.
Mr Littleproud said he wanted to work constructively with Labor to ensure the best possible outcome for the community after floods in November, 2022, left more than 100 people in temporary housing.
"It has been more than seven months since flooding hit Central West New South Wales," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Prime Minister acknowledged in Parliament that there are still ongoing problems after floods in New South Wales, that it's not good enough, and more needs to be done for the Central West community.
"I was pleased to hear the Prime Minister state he is now willing to do whatever is needed and give a personal commitment to work with The Nationals to get the answers local families deserve.
"This is a step in the right direction for much-needed support in Eugowra."
Communities impacted by flooding in the Northern Rivers and Queensland were previously able to access a Resilient Housing Package, to support buy-backs, house raising and home retrofit, as well as a Community Assets Program, to help restore damaged community infrastructure, co-funded 50-50 by the Federal and State Governments.
However, the Resilient Housing Package and the Community Assets Program haven't been made available in Eugowra.
Mr Littleproud added getting help for Eugowra locals was a huge priority and he would continue to pursue the issue.
"I look forward to working with Labor to give locals the help they need, especially for those still suffering and living in temporary housing."
