Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Floods

Help for Eugowra flood victims: Prime Minister vows to do whatever is necessary

June 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to do whatever is needed to help the displaced in flood-ravaged Eugowra get back up on the feet.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.