Orange High School has one hand on the Astley Cup after huge day one at Bathurst

By Bradley Jurd
June 23 2023 - 7:30am
Just 168 points - that's all Orange High School needs to secure a stunning Astley Cup overall triumph on day two of the school's second tie on Friday.

