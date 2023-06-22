A low-range drink-driver was convicted when he appeared in court for his third offence in six years.
Gregory Lionel McFarland, 60, of Mariposa Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to the low-range drink-driving charge in Orange Local Court after returning a reading of 0.069.
Solicitor Clive Hill said McFarland needed his driver's licence to get to work at the Manildra Flour Mill and to travel to other locations across the state as part of his role as a journalist.
"On the day in question he had two drinks and felt he was in the right state to drive home," Mr Hill said.
"He had a mid-range offence in 2019 and did the [Traffic Offenders Intervention Program].
"He thought he was abiding by the two drink rule [of thumb].
"I have told him about the size of glasses and schooners are more than one standard drink of course."
According to court documents, McFarland was stopped by police who were breath testing motorists on The Escort Way at 3.36pm on April 15 this year.
He returned a positive reading so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis.
He told police he drank two schooners of full-strength beer between 3pm and 3.10pm at a licensed premises at Manildra and said, "I thought two beers would be okay".
Magistrate David Day told the court he had met McFarland a number of times through McFarland's role as a journalist and through the Games Council.
"He interviewed me a number of times," Mr Day said.
"Once he and a member of the Games Council shot a lot of rabbits on my farm."
Neither the defence nor prosecution raised any issue with a conflict of interest.
Mr Day fined McFarland $660, disqualified his driver's licence for one month and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
Mr Day said the disqualification period took into account two months of a police suspension.
