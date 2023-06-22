Central Western Daily
Gregory McFarland faces Orange Local Court for drink driving

By Court Reporter
Updated June 23 2023 - 10:22am, first published 7:30am
The court was told the driver needed his licence to get to work outside of Orange. File picture.
A low-range drink-driver was convicted when he appeared in court for his third offence in six years.

