A car has crashed into a fuel station in Orange.
United Petroleum on Woodward Street was hit by a white Toyota Camry sedan about 3pm, Thursday.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
The driver told the Central Western Daily he is uninjured.
A sizable hole was punched into the shop front brickwork.
A tow truck arrived to remove the sedan about 3.30. Police remain on the scene.
Traffic remains backed up. No roads have been closed.
The car appeared to be removed by 4pm.
