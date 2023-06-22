Claims imprisoned Orange man Daniel Duggan may be the victim of an "underhanded" spat between superpowers have been aired in federal parliament.
On Thursday Greens senator David Shoebridge questioned if intelligence agency ASIO lured the former US fighter pilot and father-of-six back to his home at Forrest Reefs last year prior to arrest.
Mr Duggan is accused by the FBI of conspiring to train Chinese military pilots and launder money more than a decade ago, which he denies.
The 54-year-old was arrested under a shroud of secrecy at Woolworths in Orange by the AFP last year after dropping is children at school. He is now held in solitary confinement at Lithgow Jail and fighting extradition to the USA.
On Thursday afternoon wife Saffrine Duggan met with Member for Calare Andrew Gee at Parliament House in Canberra. She later joined David Shoebridge on the Senate floor.
In a speech to colleges, Senator Shoebridge questioned the legitimacy of the allegations against Mr Duggan and criticised the process.
"There are grave concerns for Dan's wellbeing - concerns that I share," senator Shoebridge said.
"His case raises the question, can Australian citizens really be locked up indefinitely at the request of a foreign power?
"There are some big red flags around Dan's prosecution by the US. The timing of the indictment by US authorities in 2017 was exactly when the United States started talking about China as a 'strategic challenge'.
"It's clear to many that this is a politicised extradition and prosecution with the dual aims of making an example of China, and Australia placating our AUKUS allies.
"Did ASIO conspire to lure Dan back to Australia [from China where he had previously been living] for the underhanded purpose of the US extradition?
"How can he be extradited for something that isn't even an offense in Australia and therefore fails the dual criminality test?"
The secretive arrest more than eight months ago has made international headlines.
Australian and US agencies including the FBI, AFP, and Department of Justice have repeatedly declined to provide any information when contacted by the Central Western Daily.
"At the heart of this matter is Dan; a husband, a father and an Australian citizen. And I recognize now in the gallery ... is Dan's wife, Saffrine, and his advocate Warwick ponder," Senator Shoebridge said on Thursday.
"They're fighting for Dan to be released on bail to be with his family, including his six wonderful children. They're fighting for the Australian government to protect this Australian citizen and I am with them."
The Duggan-family Angus Cattle farm at Forest Reefs - about 35 kilometres south of the Orange CBD - is home to Saffrine, her father Robert and the six children: Molly, Finn, Rory, Jack, Hazel and Ginger.
Mrs Duggan is a photographer and fashion designer, but has almost entirely stopped work to campaign for her husband's release. Trips between Orange and Canberra for legal proceedings have been almost weekly since the arrest.
Earlier this year she told the CWD: "The children simply don't understand what is happening and want their daddy back.
"It is a daily struggle both emotionally and financially. We're working hard to secure Dan's freedom as well as manage the farm and get the kids to school every day.
"We are struggling to make ends meet and feel very anxious and distressed about Dan's unjust and unfair imprisonment, [as well as] the extreme conditions in which he's being held despite the fact he has absolutely no convictions."
